Hoover council to interview 6 school board applicants Thursday night

The Hoover City Council on Thursday night plans to interview six people who have applied to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Hoover Board of Education as Kermit Kendrick ends his second term.

This year’s applicants include a social service manager, two logistics company owners; a hotel sales and marketing manager and two people in pharmaceutical sales.

The interviews are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the William J. Billingsley Council Chambers at Hoover City Hall and go through 7:30 p.m., with each candidate’s interview scheduled 20 minutes apart. The interviews are open to the public. Here is the schedule:

5:30 p.m. — Vetrica Hill

5:50 p.m. — Charles Crump

6:10 p.m. — Paul Dangel

6:30 p.m. — Layla Hamilton

6:50 p.m. — Brian Hamilton

7:10 p.m. — Jeremy Vice

The council plans to make an appointment at its April 21 meeting.

Here is more information about each candidate based on information from their written applications:

VETRICA HILL

Neighborhood: Deer Valley

Occupation: Executive director for Travelers Aid Society of Birmingham for past year; formerly worked a little more than a year as multifamily director for the Bessemer Housing Authority; 15 years experience in business management, having served as an executive director and program director for various agencies in Jefferson County

Education: Bachelor’s degree from University of Alabama; pursuing master’s degree in business administration from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City

Years lived in Hoover: 13

Hoover school ties: Parent of a former Hoover City Schools student

Community involvement: No other specifics listed

Reasons for applying: Wants to bring 20+ years of experience in social services to the decision-making process that shapes the education and well-being of students; believes her background in child welfare, program management and community advocacy uniquely positions her to contribute in a meaningful way; she has worked directly with children, families and educators to address issues related to education, student support services and resource accessibility

Critical issues: Student enrollment growth and resource allocation; school funding and budget constraints; teacher recruitment and retention; diversity, equity and inclusion; student mental health and well-being; school safety and security; curriculum and academic achievement; parental and community engagement

CHARLES CRUMP

Neighborhood: Bluff Park

Occupation: Owner and operations manager for Remember Where You Came From logistics company; retired mechanic from Anniston Army Depot; U.S. Army veteran

Education: Associate’s degree in automotive technology from Bessemer State Technical College/Lawson State Community College; enrolled in logistics and business management courses at Faulkner University

Years lived in Hoover: Eight.

Hoover school ties: Two children at Hoover High

Community involvement: Bible teacher at Woodland Park Church of Christ for past 10 years

Reasons for applying: Believes his vast life experiences will be a great strength to the school board, including JROTC in high school and mechanical background of working on civilian and military equipment and weapon systems; can contribute to development of programs at Riverchase Career Connection Center; has experience in managing budgets, contractual obligations, project management, public relations and dealing with multiple nationalities and cultures

Critical issues: Obtaining unitary status from the U.S. District Court

PAUL DANGEL

Neighborhood: Trace Crossings

Occupation: Sales and marketing director for Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel for past 11 years; formerly worked with Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, Sheraton Birmingham, Westin Birmingham, Florence Civic Center and Toledo Sports Arena

Education: Bachelor’s degree in sports management from Western Carolina University

Years lived in Hoover: 10

Hoover school ties: One child at Hoover High School

Community involvement: Eight years with Leadership Hoover (currently board chairman); four years with Hoover City Schools Foundation (board president 2022-24); eight years with Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce (board chairman 2020-22); 19 years with Birmingham Bowl Team Host Committee (chairman 2012-16); board member for Creative Montessori School 2012-16

Reasons for applying: Is deeply committed to the success and well-being of the students, educators and families in Hoover City Schools; eager to bring his experience, leadership and dedication to the school board to help shape the future of the district; believes his background uniquely positions him to contribute meaningfully to the board; has developed strong skills in budgeting, policy development, community engagement and strategic planning; believes in fostering transparency, engaging with the community and making data-driven decisions.

Critical issues: Student growth and overcrowding; school funding and budget management; academic performance and curriculum development; teacher recruitment and retention; student mental health and well-being; safety and security; technology and digital learning

LAYLA HAMILTON

Neighborhood: Trace Crossings

Occupation: Oncology territory manager for Menarini Stemline pharmaceutical company since December 2022; previously was oncology sales specialist with Einsai for two years; has more than 20 years experience in finance, business management and strategic planning, primarily in pharmaceutical industry

Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology from Samford University; bachelor’s degree in piano performance from University of Alabama at Birmingham;

Years lived in Hoover: 16.

Hoover school ties: Three children at Hoover High, Bumpus Middle and Trace Crossings Elementary

Community involvement: Hoover City Schools Foundation executive board; Leadership Hoover Class of 2023; Hoover Parent Teacher Council 2020-22; nine years on executive board for Trace Crossings Elementary PTO (two-time president); parliamentarian for Bumpus Middle PTO 2021-22

Reasons for applying: Passionate about advocating for all students and ensuring that every child in Hoover has access to a high-quality education and the resources they need to thrive; wants to ensure that teachers receive the support and resources necessary to excel in the classroom and that parents feel heard and represented; wants to set high standards for academic excellence and foster a culture of collaboration and inclusion; eager to apply her skills in strategic decision making, financial management, cross-functional collaboration and obtaining measurable results to support the district’s fiscal responsibility, operational efficiency, and long-term growth

Critical issues: Maintaining the Hoover City Schools standard of excellence; recruitment and retention of high-quality educators; school safety and mental health; enhancing and fostering programs that equip every student with skills for success

BRIAN HAMILTON

Neighborhood: Ross Bridge

Occupation: CEO of Trillion Communications since 2011; formerly CEO of A.G. Gaston Construction; has been a top executive for nearly 20 years serving in roles from chief operating officer to president/CEO and board chairman with full profit-and-loss and balance sheet responsibility in organizations with annual sales ranging from $10 million to $1.5 billion

Education: Law degree from Birmingham School of Law; bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology; bachelor’s degree in science from Morehouse College

Years lived in Hoover: 13

Hoover school ties: Two children at Hoover High and Bumpus Middle

Community involvement: Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham board chairman (2020-24); Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, Birmingham branch board member (2018-22); Baptist Health System board chairman (five years)

Reasons for applying: There is no greater calling than to use your gifts to support education; wants to serve the Hoover school system as a way of giving back to the community that has helped raise his children

Critical issues: Maintaining the school district’s standard of excellence while providing adequate education resources for Hoover's growing population

JEREMY VICE

Neighborhood: Riverchase

Occupation: Assistant vice president for Prime Therapeutics since 2010; formerly strategic account executive for CVS Caremark for 11 years; leads a team that manages more than $21 billion in spending; 34-year career mostly in health care, banking operations and retail operations while managing teams of three to 200 people; led worship bi-vocationally in smaller churches in the Gadsden and Birmingham areas for about 25 years.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in marketing from University of Alabama at Birmingham

Years lived in Hoover: 27

Hoover school ties: Two children at Spain Park High School

Community involvement: Production team volunteer and missions leader at Hunter Street Baptist Church; vice president of Hoover Parks and Recreation Board; Riverchase Residential Association board member; Leadership Hoover Class of 2024 graduate; volunteer with Grace Klein Community/Feed BHM; Hoover Met Complex Advisory Committee; volunteer with Riverchase Elementary, Berry Middle and Spain Park High parent groups; volunteer for track, cross-country, lacrosse and other youth sports; coached youth baseball and soccer

Reasons for applying: Wants to continue to serve the community in a meaningful way and can't think of a more impactful opportunity than serving on the Hoover Board of Education

Critical issues: Attracting, hiring and retaining the most competent and qualified educators and administrators; providing tools, resources and continuing education to those people; ensuring the learning environment in every school is free of distractions and outside influences/pressures not related to students' education; addressing and balancing the growing needs and associated costs of special education; continued strategic and master planning for a growing Hoover; balancing growth across the system; finding creative solutions to meet continuing capital needs