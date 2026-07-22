Hoover City Schools to offer free breakfast for all students

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover City Schools

Hoover City Schools will provide free breakfast to all students during the 2026-27 school year through funding from the Alabama Universal Breakfast Grant.

The supplemental funding, authorized by the Alabama Legislature, is intended to ensure every student has access to a nutritious breakfast each school day to support their health and readiness to learn.

Beginning on the first day of school, Aug. 12, students will be able to receive a no-cost breakfast that includes a whole-grain entrée, a meat or meat alternative, such as yogurt or cheese, a fruit or vegetable and milk. To qualify for the free meal, students must select at least three items, including a fruit or vegetable. Additional items beyond the standard meal will be charged to the student's account.

District officials said the program is funded through a one-year grant for the 2026-27 school year but expressed hope that similar funding opportunities will continue in the future.

Although breakfast will be free for all students this year, families are still encouraged to complete an application for free and reduced-price meals if they believe they qualify. The district said the applications can help families access additional benefits while also supporting Hoover City Schools' eligibility for funding that helps provide student programs and services.

School officials also recognized the district's Child Nutrition Program staff for preparing meals and serving students each day.