Hoover City Schools to host career fair at Spain Park High School

Hoover City Schools invites the community to its upcoming career fair, an opportunity to learn about careers available within one of Alabama’s top-ranked school districts.

The event will take place Monday, Feb. 17, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Spain Park High School. It will be for all positions, certified and classified.

The Hoover school system was recognized as one of the Best Employers in Alabama by Forbes. The career fair will provide attendees the chance to:

Meet with district leaders to discuss open positions and future opportunities

Meet with Kelly Services, one of the district's employment partners, to explore available opportunities

Learn about the school system's commitment to academic excellence and student achievement

Event Details:

Hoover City Schools Career Fair

Monday, Feb. 17, 2025

4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Spain Park High School, 4700 Jaguar Drive, Hoover, AL 35242

To register for the career fair, attendees are asked to fill out the registration form here: HCS Career Fair.