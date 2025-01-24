Hoover City Schools to host career fair at Spain Park High School

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Spain Park High School in Hoover, Ala.

Hoover City Schools invites the community to its upcoming career fair, an opportunity to learn about careers available within one of Alabama’s top-ranked school districts. The event will take place on Monday, Feb. 17, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Spain Park High School. It will be for all positions, certified and classified.

Recognized as one of the Best Employers in Alabama by Forbes, Hoover City Schools is a leader in education with a collaborative and innovative environment for staff and students. The career fair will provide attendees with the chance to:

Meet with district leaders to discuss open positions and future opportunities.

Meet with Kelly Services, one of HCS's valued partners, to explore available opportunities

Learn about HCS’s commitment to academic excellence and student achievement.

Discover why HCS is a top choice for educators and professionals seeking to make an impact.

Event Details:

Hoover City Schools Career Fair

Monday, Feb. 17, 2025

4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Spain Park High School, 4700 Jaguar Drive, Hoover, AL 35242

To register for the Career Fair, attendees are asked to fill out the registration form here: HCS Career Fair.