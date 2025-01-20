Hoover City Schools to have e-learning day on Tuesday, Jan. 21

× Expand Image from Hoover City Schools

Hoover City Schools will have an e-learning day on Tuesday, Jan. 21, due to the threat of winter weather.

Schools and offices will be closed, and teachers will provide students with information regarding e-learning assignments, school officials said.

Officials will continue to monitor the weather forecast for the rest of the week and communicate with the emergency management agencies in Jefferson and Shelby counties before making decisions about other days. If future changes need to be made to the school schedule this week, school officials said they would notify students and parents through ParentSquare, the school district’s website and school system social media pages.