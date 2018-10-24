Hoover City Schools Superintendent named District V Superintendent of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Hoover City Schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy has been named District V Superintendent of the Year.

Hoover City Schools Superintendent Kathy Murphy has been named District V Superintendent of the Year. As such, she is now a finalist for the 2019 Alabama Superintendent of the Year.School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Classworks, a SSA Diamond Level Business Member, made the announcement in late September.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as District 5 Superintendent of the Year. There are 16 other superintendents in District 5, all deserving of this honor, which they gave to me. It doesn't get any better than to be honored by the very people you hold in esteem,” Murphy said in a press release. The statewide judging of Alabama’s finalists and also the announcement of the Alabama/Classworks 2019 Superintendent of the Year will occur during the SSA Fall Conference in Florence. The Superintendent of the Year will then be honored at a luncheon on March 5, 2019, during SSA’s Legislative Conference in Montgomery. Each state’s winner will be recognized during the AASA National Conference, where the national winner for 2019 will be announced.Nominations for this award were submitted from each of SSA’s nine districts. The state winner will be determined based on career achievements and success in advancing public education.

Submitted by Hoover City Schools