Hoover City Schools seeks nominations for Lasting Impression Award

The Hoover City Schools Foundation is accepting nominations for its Lasting Impression Award, which honors educators who have made a meaningful impact on students.

Parents, students and school employees are invited to submit nominations for teachers, administrators and staff members who demonstrate dedication, innovation and a lasting influence within Hoover City Schools.

Eligible candidates must be full-time certified employees who have completed at least three years in a certified role supporting students in the district.

Nominations are open through March 30 and can be submitted online at: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe8z2cHyB9yzFeZ0BaoiUXwYOrB8G55fA99bJ_RsxMC9fy_pg/viewform.

Submissions will be reviewed by a panel of community members, advisors and foundation board members.

Award recipients will be recognized at the Derby & Dining Spring Fundraiser on May 1 from 6-10 p.m. at Orris and Oak in Bluff Park.