Hoover City Schools names new federal programs, testing director

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Sc Kristin Harrell is the new executive director of federal programs and testing for Hoover City Schools in Hoover, Alabama.

The Hoover school board this week approved the hiring of a new executive director of federal programs and testing.

Superintendent Kevin Maddox recommended Kristin Harrell, who currently is the school improvement and federal programs director for Pell City Schools. Harrell will start her new role with Hoover City Schools on Jan. 2, school system records show. She will oversee federal programs, testing, compliance, and the English as a Second Language program.

Harrell has more than 20 years in education, working as a special education teacher, reading coach, assistant principal, special education coordinator and human resources director.

Throughout her career, Harrell has been actively involved in numerous advisory boards and committees, including the governing board for Jacksonville State University, where she provides professional learning opportunities and support services to K-12 educators. She is also a member of the Alabama Department of Education's Title IV Advisory Committee and has facilitated numerous training sessions for educators and administrators.

In Pell City, she has led strategic planning initiatives, managed accreditation processes and secured grants to enhance educational opportunities.

“Dr. Harrell’s experience and dedication to student success make her an excellent addition to our leadership team,” Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said in a press release. “We are confident her innovative approach will further enhance our district’s federal programs and testing processes, ensuring every student has the opportunity to grow.”

Harrell holds advanced degrees in instructional leadership, including her doctorate from Samford University and her education specialist degree from Jacksonville State University.

“I am honored to be a part of the Hoover community,” Harrell said in a press release. “I look forward to collaborating with the amazing educators and families of Hoover City Schools to continue the tradition of excellence and innovation.”

The school board also this week honored numerous students and faculty members for various accomplishments:

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Allison Dolan, the librarian at Bluff Park Elementary (left), and Jennifer Northrup, the librarian at Gwin Elementary, both received the 2024 President’s Herman Moore LAMP Award of Exceptional Service from the Alabama Library Expo for their outstanding contributions to their students, schools and communities.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Mary Johnson, an assistant principal at Hoover High School, recently was named the 2024 Assistant Principal of the Year for District 5 in Alabama by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals for her exceptional leadership, high expectations for her school and staff, and her representation of her students, colleagues, parents and community.

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover High School speech and debate team received the leading chapter award from the National Speech and Debating Association for their commitment to build essential skills such as communication, critical thinking and leadership. Hoover’s team was the only team from Alabama to receive that award this year, school system spokeswoman Merrick Wilson said.