Hoover City Schools has 21 National Merit finalists for 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Spain Park High School's 2025 National Merit finalists are Michael Allen, Carmen Britt, Xuyang Chen, Julia Daigle, David Johnson, Tracy Li (not pictured), Noah Smith and Rebecca Stafford.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kelsea Schafer Hoover High School's 2025 National Merit finalists are Elijah Boyd, Alexander Cassiday, Henry Chandler, Lily Fu, Krish Gadhia, Akash Gaggar, Mark Houston, Taylor Lynch, Misha Patel, Lauren Rauworth, Tatum Stacey, Daniel Turyk and Isaac Wood.

All 21 of Hoover City Schools’ 2025 National Merit semifinalists have advanced to finalist status, the school system reported recently.

That includes 13 students from Hoover High and eight from Spain Park High.

The Hoover students are Elijah Boyd, Alexander Cassiday, Henry Chandler, Lily Fu, Krish Gadhia, Akash Gaggar, Mark Houston, Taylor Lynch, Misha Patel, Lauren Rauworth, Tatum Stacey, Daniel Turyk and Isaac Wood.

The Spain Park students are Michael Allen, Carmen Britt, Xuyang Chen, Julia Daigle, David Johnson, Tracy Li, Noah Smith and Rebecca Stafford.

As National Merit finalists, these students earned some of the highest scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test in Alabama. To achieve finalist status, they also demonstrated outstanding academic records throughout high school, received endorsements and recommendations from their high school principal, and earned SAT or ACT scores that confirmed their earlier performance on the qualifying test.

These students represent less than 1 percent of all high school seniors in the United States. They will go on to be considered for National Merit scholarships worth more than $26 million.