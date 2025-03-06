Hoover City Schools Foundation to host revamped spring fundraiser, ‘Derby & Dining’

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Tommy Hudson and Cathy Plicher look at silent auction items at the Hoover City Schools Foundation's 2021 Denim and Dining fundraiser at Aldridge Gardens on Friday, April 30, 2021.

The Hoover City Schools Foundation is rebranding its annual spring fundraiser.

Its annual fundraising event, which was Denim and Dining, will now be called Derby & Dining and have a Kentucky Derby theme.

The foundation helps to supplement resources for schools in the Hoover City Schools system.

Scheduled for Friday, May 2, 2025, from 6 to 10 p.m., the fundraiser will take place at Oris and Oak (formerly Hare Farm) in Bluff Park.

For the first time, the event will feature Kentucky Derby attire, including derby hats, a catered dinner provided by Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, music by Hoover parents Jenna and Ben Kuykendall, and live and silent auctions using the mobile app, OneCause.

“The Board of Directors and I are really excited about refreshing this year’s annual fundraiser,” said Executive Director Ann Marie Harvey. “The atmosphere is going to feel a little different and will put everyone in that derby spirit since the Kentucky Derby will be held the next day.”

Early bird tickets are available for $75 online at supporthooverstudents.org. VIP tickets are $125, and tables for eight can be purchased for $1,000. Prices will increase to $100 and $150, respectively, after April 1.

With the move to Oris and Oak, organizers say they will be able to accommodate more attendees.

“We are excited about the opportunities to really pack out the house,” said HCSF Board President Bevin Tomlin. “One of our biggest goals for this year is to educate more people in the community about the Foundation, what we do and why we are necessary for our Hoover schools.”

A new addition to this year’s event is the HCSF Lasting Impression Award, which will recognize outstanding Hoover City Schools educators who have made a significant impact on students and the community.

“We’re celebrating extraordinary educators who make a lasting impression on their students and communities,” said HCSF Board Vice President Briana Morton. “We invite parents, former and current students or co-workers to nominate a Hoover City Schools educator who embodies dedication, innovation and excellence in education.”

Nominations can be submitted online at this form, with a deadline of March 23.

Founded in 1992, the Hoover City Schools Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides grants, scholarships, and innovative academic programs to supplement public school funding. The foundation works to enhance educational opportunities for students and teachers throughout the Hoover City Schools district.

For more information on Derby & Dining, visit supporthooverstudents.org.