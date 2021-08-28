Hoover City Schools Foundation raises $4,000 with cornhole tournament

1 of 11
Teams compete at a cornhole tournament put on by the Hoover City Schools Foundation at The Village at Brock's Gap in Hoover, Alabama, on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
The Hoover City Schools Foundation raised about $4,000 with its first cornhole tournament Saturday at The Village at Brock’s Gap.
Thirty-eight teams, including eight competitive teams and 30 social teams, took part in the event, helping raise money for the foundation, which supports teachers in Hoover schools.
Jason DeLuca, president of the foundation, said he was pleased with the turnout for the tournament, especially considering this is a new event for the foundation. It didn’t raise near as much money as the Denim and Dining event the foundation puts on in the spring, but it has helped the foundation broaden its reach, DeLuca said.
The foundation, which was created in 1992, uses proceeds from its fundraisers to support enhanced academics in Hoover schools, including professional development and grants for teachers with innovative projects and projects that support science, technology, engineering and math education.