Hoover City Schools closed Tuesday due to winter weather (1-16-24)

× Expand Graphic by Erin Nelson Sweeney

Hoover City Schools officials have decided to keep schools closed Tuesday, Jan. 16, due to expected impacts of winter weather.

All after-school events, including athletic games and extracurricular activities, also will be canceled Tuesday. School officials said they will monitor the forecast for Wednesday and will notify parents if any delays or closures are merited.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Sunday declared a state of emergency for 25 counties in north and central Alabama, including Jefferson County, due to expected winter weather impacts.

For the Birmingham area, the National Weather Service on Monday morning was forecasting rain and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet, before 11 p.m. Monday. Then between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., freezing rain and sleet is expected, with a low of 14 degrees. Ice accumulation of less than 1/10th of an inch is possible, the weather service said.

Some icy spots on road, especially bridges and overpasses, are possible, with the greatest impact expected between 6 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.

The high Tuesday is forecast to be 28, but wind chills will make the temperature feel like it is as low as zero degrees. The expected low Tuesday night is 9 degrees, but temperatures should warm back up above freezing to 38 degrees Wednesday, the weather service said.

Officials are urging people to protect outdoor pets, pipes and cold-sensitive plants and to check on people with questionable heating sources.