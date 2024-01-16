Hoover City Schools closed again Wednesday as icy weather lingers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Josh Gaugh People respond to help the driver of a car that wrecked on an icy Alabama 150 near The Woods community in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

With icy road conditions still a problem and temperatures not expected to rise above freezing until Wednesday afternoon, Hoover public school officials have decided to close schools Wednesday, Jan. 17, as well.

This will be the fourth school day in a row that schools have been closed. Friday was made an e-learning day due to expected severe weather, and students were out of school Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Then schools were closed completely Tuesday and Wednesday due to icy road conditions.

All after-school events, including athletic games and extracurricular activities, are canceled Wednesday as well.

“The decision to remain closed was made out of an abundance of caution after consultation with the EMA and Hoover public safety officials,” school officials said in a written statement. “Our primary concern is the safety of our students and staff. We hope to return to normal school operations on Thursday.”

The National Weather Service on Tuesday was forecasting a low of 10 degrees in Hoover Tuesday night, with temperatures not climbing above freezing until Wednesday afternoon. The expected high Wednesday is 37 degrees.