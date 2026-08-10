Hoover City Schools announces new administrators for the 2026-2027 school year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Aldric Bennett.

Hoover City Schools has announced a number of administrative changes for the 2026-2027 school year in addition to those featured in the cover story. They are as follows:

Aldric Bennett, South Shades Crest Elementary assistant principal: Bennett brings 15 years of experience in education, instruction, school leadership and student support to SSCES. He previously served as assistant principal at Simmons Middle, where he helped lead initiatives focused on academics, school safety and positive school culture.

Expand Photo by Michael Jackson Chris Blight.

Chris Blight, Hoover High School athletic director: Blight previously was Oak Mountain High School’s athletic director, director of football operations and varsity girls soccer coach. During his time as athletic director, Oak Mountain athletics produced more than 20 playoff appearances and five state championship appearances.

Alfreda Brown, Hoover High School assistant principal: Brown is transferring from an assistant principal job at Simmons Middle School. She brings more than 21 years of experience as a teacher, school counselor, lead counselor, adjunct instructor and administrator. She previously served as a counselor at Hoover High School and later became the district’s lead counselor and coordinator of services for students with physical and mental disabilities. She also worked as an English teacher, school counselor and lead counselor in Birmingham City Schools, and she was an adjunct English instructor at Brown Mackie College.

Mallory Creel, Greystone Elementary assistant principal: Creel brings 14 years of experience in education and previously served as a math teacher at Berry Middle. Before that, she taught fifth grade in Homewood City Schools. She is certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and has served on the Alabama State College and Career Ready Mathematics Implementation Team.

Mathew Epps, Riverchase Career Connection Center coordinator: Epps brings 20 years of educational experience. He previously served as principal of the Shelby County Career Technical Education Center, where he expanded innovative workforce development opportunities for students through dual enrollment, industry partnerships, workforce credentials, internships, job shadowing experiences and industry tours.

Emily Fogleman, Brock’s Gap Intermediate assistant principal: Fogleman brings 15 years of experience in education and previously served as BGIS enrichment specialist and lead enrichment specialist for Hoover City Schools. During her 11 years at BGIS, she supported student achievement through innovative learning experiences while serving in numerous leadership roles at the school and district levels.

Logan Greene, Simmons Middle assistant principal: With 19 years in education, Greene brings experience in instruction and student support. He joins Simmons from Berry Middle, where he served for the past five years teaching English language arts and social studies acrossall middle school grade levels. In addition to teaching, he participated in Hoover’s future administrator program and presented on best teaching practices at educational conferences and institutions across the country.

Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Trent Hosmer

Trent Hosmer, Hoover High School assistant principal: Hosmer has served as a teacher, coach and leader in Hoover schools for over a decade. At Hoover High, he has taught all grade levels, with courses including world history, U.S. history and government. Additionally, he was the assistant basketball coach. As assistant principal, he will support the school’s overall operations, including student services, instruction, safety and staff collaboration. He will oversee student discipline, scheduling and school programs while supporting ongoing improvement efforts.

Tyler Looney-Wright, Simmons Middle assistant principal: Looney-Wright most recently was a counselor at Spain Park High School and has 15 years of educational experience. She also served as a counselor at McAdory Middle School, where she was recognized as the Jefferson County Counselor of the Year and served as the lead counselor for new school counselors, providing mentorship and support to colleagues entering the profession. Earlier in her career, she worked as a middle school social studies teacher and elementary school counselor in Sylacauga City Schools.

Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Scott Mitchell.

Scott Mitchell, chief administrative officer: With 27 years in Hoover City Schools, Mitchell brings deep experience and a strongunderstanding of the district. He has served as a teacher, assistant principal and principal, most recently at Brock’s Gap Intermediate, where he focused on school culture, supporting teachers and creating opportunities for student success.

Lindsay Morgan, Shades Mountain Elementary assistant principal: With 15 years in education, Morgan brings a strong passion for supporting students, teachers and families through collaborative leadership. She previously served as assistant principal at Trace Crossings Elementary. Morgan also has experience as an exceptional education teacher and instructional leader. She helped create a partnership with Samford University that provides future educators with classroom experience opportunities.

Alyson Patton, Trace Crossings Elementary assistant principal: Patton has 14 years in education and brings experience in exceptional education and instructional leadership. She served as an exceptional education teacher at Bluff Park Elementary and was recognized as UAB’s School of Education Outstanding Master’s Student.

Darrius Taylor, Berry Middle School assistant principal: With 18 years in education, Taylor returns to Hoover City Schools with a strong background in teaching, coaching and school leadership. He previously spent nine years at Spain Park High School as a social studies teacher and assistant football coach and most recently served as assistant principal at Leeds High School.