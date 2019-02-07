Hoover City Schools 2019 Show Choir Showcase set for Friday night

× Expand Photo from Hoover City Schools Hoover High Paradigm Show Choir Jan 2019 The Hoover High School Paradigm Show Choir performs its "Back in Time" show at the Capital City Classic in Montgomery, Alabama, in January 2019.

Students in Hoover’s middle and high schools on Friday night, Feb. 8, are putting on their fourth annual Hoover City Schools Show Choir Showcase.

The event is scheduled from 6 to 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium at Spain Park High School.

The showcase will include the Hoover High “Paradigm” show choir, Spain Park High “Rhapsody in Blue” show choir, Berry Middle “Code Blue” show choir, Bumpus Middle “Cadence” show choir and Simmons Middle “Synergy” show choir.

There also will be performances by the Ten Bucs Worth men’s a cappella group and Grace Note women’s a cappella group from Hoover High School and the Silver Lining a cappella group from Spain Park High School.

Admission for the show is $5. Spain Park’s auditorium seats 450 people and could fill up, but a livestream broadcast of the event will be shown in the school’s cafeteria for any overflow crowd, said Jim Schaeffer, Spain Park's choir director. The livestream video also will be shown on the Spain Park High School Choir's Facebook page.

Concessions will be sold in the school cafeteria.

Here is the schedule for performances: