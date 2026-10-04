Hoover City Schools ‘dreams big’ and builds momentum for 2026-27 school year

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Superintendent Kevin Maddox speaks to teachers at new teacher orientation.

There was no mistaking the excitement inside Hoover City Schools as faculty and staff gathered to prepare for the 2026-2027 school year.

Music filled the room, smiles were everywhere and Hoover’s elementary educators arrived ready to begin another year of helping students learn, grow and dream big.

Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Teachers participating in New Teacher Orientation activities.

The energy was especially evident during the district’s Institute Day and New Teacher Orientation, two important opportunities for educators to prepare for the year ahead and build momentum before students return to classrooms.

For new teachers, orientation offered a chance to become part of the Hoover City Schools family while learning more about the district, its schools and the work ahead. For returning faculty and staff, Institute Day provided an opportunity to reconnect, refocus and prepare for the arrival of students.

This year, Hoover City Schools is embracing a theme centered on dreaming BIG — a message that fits naturally with the district’s focus on helping students discover what they love and imagine what is possible.

Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Teachers participating in New Teacher Orientation activities.

In Hoover’s elementary schools, that work begins early. Teachers and staff play an important role in helping children explore their interests, build confidence and develop the belief that their goals are within reach.

“Every big dream starts somewhere,” the district shared on its Facebook page in a recent message to the community.

That starting point can look different for every child. It might be a first spark of interest in reading, science, art, music or athletics. It might be a teacher recognizing a student’s potential or encouraging a child to try something new.

Those moments are part of the momentum Hoover City Schools hopes to build throughout the coming year.

Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Teachers participating in New Teacher Orientation activities.

The district’s message to its educators was clear: The energy is here, the momentum is building and the final piece is just around the corner.

In August, students returned to campuses, bringing with them the curiosity, excitement and possibilities that make the beginning of a new school year special.

For the teachers and staff who spent the days leading up to that return preparing their classrooms, collaborating with colleagues and welcoming new members to the district, the anticipation is already high.

Hoover City Schools is ready for a new year — and ready to help students take the first steps toward their biggest dreams.

As the 2026-2027 school year gets underway, the district is looking ahead with optimism, enthusiasm and a simple belief: Big dreams start somewhere and in Hoover, the journey begins in the classroom.