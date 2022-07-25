Hoover City Dad Brigade seeks volunteers for 2022 back-to-school cleanup

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 200808_Dad_Brigade13 From left, Chris Carpenter, Aaron Singleton and Orunda Bryant spread mulch in the courtyard at Brock's Gap Intermediate School in Hoover, Alabama, as part of the 2020 Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup for Hoover City Schools on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

The eighth annual Hoover City Dad Brigade back-to-school cleanup effort is scheduled for this Saturday, July 30.

Dads and other volunteers are invited to come to Hoover public schools to spruce up the campuses in advance of the first day of school, which is Aug. 11 for students.

The workday begins at 7 a.m. and should go to 10:30 or 11 a.m., though some dads may stay longer, said Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy, the founder and leader of the cleanup effort.

However, “people can just come out for an hour. That will be fine,” Murphy said. “They don’t have to stay the whole day.”

The type of work to be done at campuses includes spreading pine straw, pressure washing, wiping down windows and doors, planting flowers, putting shelves together and cutting shrubs, Murphy said. Most of the work this year will again be outside, he said.

There are team leaders established for each school, and dads and other volunteers are asked to sign up in advance if possible to help leaders plan. The signup page is here.

A light breakfast will be provided at each school, Murphy said.

Sponsors this year include the Home Depot at the Riverchase Galleria, Chick-fil-A, Legends Barber Shop and Gene Smith.