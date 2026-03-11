Hoover City Council taking applications for 2026 school board appointment

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Board of Education meets at the Farr Administration Building on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2026.

The Hoover City Council is now taking applications for a seat on the Hoover Board of Education.

School board President Alan Paquette’s five-year term is coming to an end in May. Paquette has asked to be reappointed to a second five-year term, but the City Council will take applications from anyone who wishes to be considered, said Councilman Robin Schultz, the council’s liaison to the school board.

If additional people apply, the council plans to conduct public interviews with any applicants before making a decision on April 27.

Anyone wishing to apply should complete an application on the city of Hoover’s website by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20.

The Hoover Board of Education has five members, with one board member appointed each year to serve a five-year term. The board typically meets the second Tuesday of each month, but there sometimes are special meetings called in addition to that, and board members frequently are invited to numerous other events related to Hoover schools.

Whomever is appointed for the next five years would begin serving their five-year term in June.