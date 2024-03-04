Hoover council taking applications for 2024 school board appointment

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover school board members Craig Kelley, left, and Rex Blair attend a board meeting at the Farr Administration Building in Hoover, Alabama, in May 2023.

The Hoover City Council today (Monday, March 4) starts taking applications for an upcoming vacancy on the Hoover Board of Education.

Craig Kelley, who has served two five-year terms on the school board, said he is not seeking reappointment by the City Council. Kelley’s current term expires at the end of May.

Steve McClinton, chairman of the council’s Education Committee, said the council will take applications through 5 p.m. on March 18. Applications will be available on the city of Hoover’s website.

Applicants must be Hoover residents and must not be employed by Hoover City Schools, on the board of a private elementary or secondary institution or on the state or national sex offender registry.

Applications must be completely filled out to be considered and will be accepted through hand delivery or email at the Hoover city clerk’s office.

The council plans to conduct interviews the first week of April and make a selection on April 15, McClinton said.

Whoever is chosen will begin his or her term on June 1. Hoover school board members serve five-year terms on a staggered schedule, with one new board member appointed each year. The position is unpaid.

McClinton said he also is accepting ideas for questions for school board applicants to answer when the council sends them a questionnaire. Suggestions for questions can be sent to steve.mcclinton@hooveralabama.gov.