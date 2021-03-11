Hoover council taking applications for 2021 school board appointment

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover school board 6-5-18 The Hoover Board of Education meets at the Farr Administration Building on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

The Hoover City Council is taking applications for a seat on the Hoover Board of Education.

The council is looking for someone to fill the school board seat now occupied by Deanna Bamman, who is nearing the end of her five-year term.

Applicants must be Hoover residents and must not be employed by Hoover City Schools, on the board of a private elementary or secondary institution or on the state or national sex offender registry.

Applications will be accepted through hand delivery or email at the Hoover city clerk’s office through 5 p.m. on March 29.

The council plans to conduct interviews in early April and make a selection on April 19, said Councilman Steve McClinton, the new chairman of the council’s Education Committee. The Education Committee will hold a meeting at 4 p.m. on April 19 to vote on a recommendation to the full council, he said.

Whoever is chosen will begin his or her five-year term on June 1. Hoover school board members serve five-year terms on a staggered schedule, with one new board member appointed each year.