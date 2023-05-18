Hoover chamber awards $4,000 scholarships to 4 Hoover seniors

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, May 18, 2023 awarded four members of the Hoover High School Class of 2023 with a $4,000 scholarship. They are, from left, Noah McAfee, Kenzie Boyett, Elizabeth Powell and Neiley Mann. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kenzie Boyett, a member of the Hoover High School Class of 2023, received a $4,000 scholarship from the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Noah McAfee, a member of the Hoover High School Class of 2023, received a $4,000 scholarship from the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Elizabeth Powell, a member of the Hoover High School Class of 2023, received a $4,000 scholarship from the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Neiley Mann, a member of the Hoover High School Class of 2023, received a $4,000 scholarship from the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, May 18, 2023 awarded four members of the Hoover High School Class of 2023 with a $4,000 scholarship. They are, in front from left, Noah McAfee, Kenzie Boyett, Elizabeth Powell and Neiley Mann. Standing with them are their parents. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, May 18, 2023 awarded four members of the Hoover High School Class of 2023 with a $4,000 scholarship. They are, seated from left, Noah McAfee, Kenzie Boyett, Elizabeth Powell and Neiley Mann. Behind them are members of the chamber board of director and scholarship committee. Prev Next

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce today awarded $4,000 scholarships to four Hoover High School seniors.

This year’s scholarship recipients were Kenzie Boyett, Noah McAfee, Elizabeth Powell and Neiley Mann.

They were chosen from among more than 25 applicants, said Paul Dangel, a member of the chamber’s scholarship committee. It seems to get harder each year to choose between the outstanding applicants, Dangel said.

“These students really are working very hard. They’re the best of the best in my opinion,” he said.

The scholarship applications were open to employees of chamber members or employees of the city of Hoover, or their children. The winners were chosen based on academic achievement, financial need and contributions to the community, and they were honored at the chamber’s May luncheon at the Hoover Country Club.

Here’s a bit more about each of the recipients, according to information from the chamber:

Kenzie Boyett

Photo by Jon Anderson Kenzie Boyett

Boyett is a member of Hoover’s Health Science Academy and has taken classes and been an ambassador at the Riverchase Career Connection Center. She plans to attend the University of Alabama and pursue a career in nursing. She already has done volunteer work at Grandview Medical Center and has secured a summer internship there as well.

Boyett has been involved with the Student Government Association at Hoover High and has been a member of the National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America and Hoover Juniorettes service organization.

Noah McAfee

Photo by Jon Anderson Noah McAfee

McAfee has been part of the Hoover Business Academy and plans to attend Auburn University as a pre-med major. He works part-time at City Bowls and also started his own car wash business.

McAfee maintained a 4.2 GPA with dual enrollment at Hoover High and Jefferson State Community College. He is a member of the National Honor Society and DECA (formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America), served as captain for the varsity basketball team and was nominated for the Finley character award. He has been a basketball camp counselor and volunteered with the Bundles of Hope diaper bank for families in need.

Elizabeth Powell

Photo by Jon Anderson Elizabeth Powell

Powell plans to attend Samford University as a pre-law major and plans to start a family law practice in Hoover someday. She has a 4.1 GPA and has been a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Hoover sideline cheer squad and Undivided Christian club.

She has been a volunteer with the Hoover Belles, Green Valley Church children’s ministry and Summer Jam Vacation Bible School.

Neiley Mann

Photo by Jon Anderson Neiley Mann

Mann, with a heart for historical preservation, plans to attend Auburn University and study architecture. She has worked part-time for Hoover area businesses and started her own sign business.

Mann is a member of the Hoover choir, yearbook staff, National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society and Hoover Belles. She also has volunteered with Itty Bitty Bakers, the Taste of Hoover event, Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens, American Red Cross, Hoover High Teens Need Teens group, Riverchase United Methodist Church consignment sales and Bluff Park Christmas parade.