Hoover Board of Education creates new position of chief talent officer

× Expand Photo by Jessa Pease. Hoover Board of Education Building

The Hoover Board of Education has created a new position of chief talent officer to help with teacher and staff recruitment, hiring, training and retention.

It’s a high-level position in the central office that gives the school system five “chiefs” who report directly to new Superintendent Kevin Maddox. The other chiefs are Chief Administrative Officer Terry Lamar, Chief Learning Officer Chris Robbins, Chief Financial Officer Michele McCay and Chief Information Officer Brian Phillips.

The new position of chief talent officer, which was recommended by Maddox, comes with a salary range of $129,948 to $156,523, depending on experience level. The person must have a master’s degree, but a doctorate is preferred. The person also must have at least three years of teaching experience, three years of successful school-level administrative experience and three years of central office experience at a director level or higher.

The chief talent officer will oversee and support all human resource activities for the school district, with the current position of executive director of human resources reporting to him or her.

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 24, and the desired start date is Feb. 1, according to the job posting on the school system’s website.