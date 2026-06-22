Hoover Belles recognize seniors for record-setting community service

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The Hoover Belles recently honored members of their graduating senior class during a Senior Belle Luncheon at Hoover Country Club, recognizing the students for their service and contributions to the community over the past two years.

According to the organization, the Class of 2026 completed a combined 2,814 hours of community service, the highest total ever recorded by a Hoover Belles senior class. The total exceeded last year's class by 325 hours.

The Hoover Belles program presents sophomores as representatives of the city and encourages community involvement through volunteer service. During their time in the program, members support the City of Hoover as well as local schools, churches and charitable organizations. All seniors in this year's class completed the required 40 service hours.

A special award recognizing the senior Belle with the most volunteer hours was presented to Samantha Miller, who completed 259 hours of service. Organizers said her total is the highest individual service record in the history of the Hoover Belles program.

Exemplary Dedication to Service Awards were presented to Lily Livingston, Gracie Everly and Ashlyn Gardner for completing more than 100 hours of community service.

Spirit of Service Awards were given to Emily Hughes and Beverly Redding, who each completed more than 200 volunteer hours.

The Kim Milling Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Emily Hughes. The scholarship honors the memory of a former Belle Committee member and community leader and is awarded based on academics, community service, school activities and an essay submission.

The luncheon concluded with remarks from Barbara Henry, chairman of the Hoover Belles. Henry shared a portion of an essay written by senior Haarika Kasukurthi as part of her application to Cornell University. Reflecting on her experience in the organization, Kasukurthi wrote, "I left with the understanding that growth comes from embracing new experiences and that influence begins by being present and open to learning."

Organizers said the accomplishments of the Class of 2026 reflect the organization's ongoing emphasis on leadership, volunteerism and community engagement.

— Submitted by Allison Barton.