Hoover Arts Alliance and Bluff Park Art Association award 2021 scholarships

Photo courtesy of Hoover Arts Alliance.

The Hoover Arts Alliance and Bluff Park Art Association joined together recently to provide three high school students from Hoover with college scholarships due to their talent with artwork.

The Hoover Arts Alliance awarded three $1,000 scholarships to:

► Abigail Collins, a 2021 graduate of Hoover High School who will be attending Auburn University, majoring in architecture

► Tahj Peeples, a 2021 Spain Park High School graduate who will be attending the University of Alabama, majoring in communications media

► Mekenzie Richardson, a 2021 graduate of Spain Park who will be attending the University of South Alabama, majoring in nursing

The Bluff Park Art Association gave a $2,500 scholarship to Collins.

The two groups held a joint reception at the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens to present the scholarships.

All three students submitted several pieces of work for judging, said Winnie Cooper, chairwoman of the Hoover Arts Alliance scholarship committee.