Hoover Air Force JROTC program seeks to build leaders

At Hoover High School, the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) program is shaping students into confident leaders through hands-on experiences, competitions and a focus on character.

Nationally, the JROTC’s mission is “to develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community,” and according to Maj. Chip Parker, one of Hoover High School’s two AFJROTC instructors, that mission aligns seamlessly with the school’s own values.

“Hoover High’s core values are respect, responsibility and integrity,” Parker said. “It’s interesting that there was already a strong link between the school and the program values, even though they were developed independently.”

Parker, a Hoover native and graduate of Berry High School, retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2010 after a 20-year career as a weather officer. Now in his 16th year as an AFJROTC instructor — and his second year at Hoover — he teaches alongside fellow instructor Grant Gibson, who opened the Hoover unit during the 2018-19 school year.

Each day in the classroom, leadership is not theoretical but practiced. Students rotate leadership roles, with one cadet responsible for opening class with the Pledge of Allegiance, taking roll and managing daily administrative tasks.

“AFJROTC gives students opportunities to practice peer leadership in a safe environment,” teaching them how to lead, as well as follow, Parker said.

That leadership extends beyond the classroom. Cadets help plan weekly operations orders, manage logistics and oversee extracurricular teams, applying the Air Force core values of “integrity first, service before self and excellence in all we do.”

One of the program’s most visible achievements is its nationally competitive drill team. The Hoover High School AFJROTC competition drill team is considered one of the strongest in Alabama and a national contender.

In March 2024, the team traveled to Dayton, Ohio, to compete at the Air Force JROTC Open Drill Championships against top teams from across the country.

Hoover earned third place nationally in armed inspection and fifth place in armed regulation. Cadet Commander Lucas Petersen was named first in the nation in the armed commander category, marking the corps’ first national championship.

“These competitions emphasize teamwork, precision and following the process,” Parker said.

Beyond competition, cadets participate in enrichment activities such as drone flying, archery, orienteering and aviation experiences.

Through partnerships like the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles initiative, Hoover cadets have had opportunities to fly with volunteer pilots — some even briefly taking the controls during flight.

Service to the community is another cornerstone of the program. Cadets regularly present the national colors at athletic events and ceremonies, volunteer at veterans fairs and assist with community events.

“One of our core values is service,” Parker said. “We want to build character that positively impacts athletic fields, fine arts organizations, jobs, families and the community.”

Importantly, participation in AFJROTC does not require any commitment to military service. While cadets who enlist may receive advanced pay grade benefits and others pursue service academies or scholarships, the program’s broader impact reaches far beyond military pathways.

“Employers are looking for workers who are reliable, follow the rules, work as a team, can problem solve, can communicate verbally and written, [can] be a manager, [can] be a leader and [can] be a follower at times, too,” Parker said.

As Hoover High School’s AFJROTC program continues to grow, its mission remains clear: providing students with opportunities to lead, serve and succeed — both in high school and beyond.