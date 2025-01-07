Hoover 20-year-old Abouhaidar named Mr. UAB first runner-up

× Expand Photo courtesy of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Samir Abouhaidar of Hoover, Alabama, left, was named first runner-up in this year's Mr. UAB scholarship competition sponsored by the UAB National Alumni Society. At right is the first runner-up for Ms. UAB, Isabel Blevins of Huntsville.

A 20-year-old UAB student from Hoover recently was named first runner-up in the Mr. UAB scholarship competition.

Samir Abouhaidar, a graduate of Hoover High School who is now a junior economics major at UAB, was chosen first runner-up among five finalists for the award, which is given out each year to students who excel in academics, leadership and community involvement, all while showing “true Blazer spirit.”

Abouhaidar, the son of Theresa Abouhaidar and Nagi Abouhaidar, is a two-time delegate to the Alabama Collegiate Legislature Conference and third-year member of the Honors College’s University Honors Program. He also has volunteered with the Blazer Kitchen food bank and Into the Streets Day of Service.

Abouhaidar received $1,000 as runner-up for Mr. UAB. He also received a Distinguished Alumni Scholarship from the National Alumni Society.

The winner of Mr. UAB this school year is Rakshith Ramdas of Johns Creek, Georgia, while Ms. UAB is Samanyi Vootukuri of Madison. The first runner-up for Ms. UAB was Isabel Blevins of Huntsville.

The 10 finalists were selected through an interview process, and the winners were chosen through an additional round of interviews and a student vote held during homecoming week.