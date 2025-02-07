Hoover’s Teachers of the Year: Bundren, Collins honored for skill, heart

He couldn’t say a single word until he was 5, but now he talks nonstop — about everything from elevators to Disney World and even photosynthesis.

He once walked around anxious and overwhelmed with his hands over his ears, but now he uses those hands to high-five and fist-bump most everyone he sees. She is researching post-secondary programs for independent living for him.

Watching his growth and journey has taught her to look for ways to reach every student, finding their strengths to help them reach their full potential, regardless of any challenges they may face.

Bundren, a biology teacher in her 18th year at Spain Park High School, is most deserving of the Secondary Teacher of the Year award and worth strong consideration for state Teacher of the Year, said Pamela Hamilton, a fellow science teacher at Spain Park who was Alabama Teacher of the Year in 2008.

Hoover’s Elementary Teacher of the Year, Katie Collins of Bluff Park Elementary, also is up for consideration.

× Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Above: Spain Park ninth grade advanced biology teacher Kristin Bundren received the 2024-25 Secondary Teacher of the Year Award for the Hoover school district. Left: Katie Collins, a first grade teacher at Bluff Park Elementary, was named the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Secondary Teacher of the Year

Hamilton, in a recommendation letter, said Bundren truly embodies the spirit and excellence that the state Teacher of the Year award seeks to honor.

“Her teaching proficiency not only surpasses her peers but also exceeds that of many teachers with significantly more experience,” Hamilton wrote. “She understands that students thrive when their individual needs are met, and she tirelessly tailors her instruction to ensure that every learner feels valued and understood. Whether through innovative labs or engaging activities, Mrs. Bundren meets students where they are and builds a solid foundation for their academic success.”

Spain Park High School Principal Amanda Esslinger said Bundren is an amazing teacher because of the way she cares for her students and the environment she creates in her classroom.

“She designs activities that are engaging and fun and help the kids master the content, but she also has such a calming presence in a way that makes kids love her because she obviously loves them, and you can see it in her room,” Esslinger said.

Hamilton said Bundren inspires her students to think critically and deeply about science.

“Through meticulously crafted lab experiences and creative, hands-on activities, she equips her students with vital skills, such as collaboration, effective communication and logical reasoning,” Hamilton wrote. “Her teaching philosophy emphasizes the importance of these competencies, fostering a learning environment where students build meaningful connections with the subject matter and are empowered to succeed both in and beyond the classroom.”

Bundren is certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and, in 2019, received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching in Washington, D.C.

She has served as chairwoman of the science department at her school and as an engaged learning facilitator and member of the curriculum development team for the Hoover school district. She actively mentors new teachers and has presented at regional and national conferences on topics such as differentiated teaching, formative assessment, technology and scientific argumentation.

Bundren said she’s excited about being Hoover’s Secondary Teacher of the Year. “Hoover City Schools is such a great district to teach in and work in,” she said. “It’s really an honor.”

× Expand Photos by Savannah Schmidt. Katie Collins, a first grade teacher at Bluff Park Elementary, was named the district’s Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Elementary Teacher of the Year

Collins, in her 20th year of teaching, began her career at Thompson High School in 2005, teaching French, ACT preparation and computer science.

But high school was not really her calling. After two years, she moved to Hoover City Schools, where she has taught first grade and English as a Second Language at Gwin and Bluff Park elementary schools and French and English as a Second Language at Bumpus and Simmons middle schools. She also previously taught a community family literacy program for adults from other countries while at Gwin. She found her sweet spot at the elementary level.

Geri Evans, a fellow teacher at Bluff Park who was Hoover’s 2021-22 Elementary Teacher of the Year, said in a recommendation letter that Collins is a master teacher with a comprehensive knowledge of curriculum and the ability to engage students.

“She combines subjects seamlessly into meaningful units of study that require in-depth thinking and hands-on learning,” Evans wrote. “Every student in one of Mrs. Collins’ classes has felt loved and genuinely cared for, as she prioritizes relationship building alongside instilling a love for learning.”

Collins is known for her project-based learning units, including a farmers market that has first-grade students grow plants, market them and sell them to the community. The students measure the plants and record observations, do persuasive writing and video recordings to market the plants, and count and track the money as it is received.

Last year, the students raised $4,000, with the proceeds going to other projects at the school, Collins said.

Collins has secured more than $70,000 worth of grants over the years, including funding for Bluff Park Elementary’s greenhouse, which further enhances students’ learning experiences.

Collins also is certified by the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards and is a certified Google Classroom Educator and Distinguished Modern Classroom Educator. She also holds certifications for English as a Second Language and Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling. In addition to her classroom work, Collins has been selected to serve on multiple district committees.

Collins said she has always known she wanted to be a teacher. She took a one-year break from public schools and taught in a private preschool when her children were younger but was called back into the classroom full time when her kids started kindergarten, she said.

Originally from Homewood, she expected her family to make their way back there, but she, her husband and four kids have been in the same house in Bluff Park for 19 years, she said. “It’s a sweet, little community,” she said. “We grew roots, and we’re still here.”

This is the fourth year in a row that a teacher from Bluff Park has been named Hoover’s Elementary Teacher of the Year.