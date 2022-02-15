Highlands College opens new campus in US 280 corridor

× Expand Photo courtesy of Highlands College Highlands College celebrated the opening of a new campus off U.S. 280 on Feb. 3, 2022.

Highlands College held a grand opening celebration of a new campus along U.S. 280 on Feb. 3.

The campus is in the former headquarters of HealthSouth, now Encompass Health. Highlands first acquired a portion of the property in 2016 as a new church campus and expanded to include central office space and the future home of Highlands College. The $50 million renovation to convert the former office building into an institution of higher learning began in 2020.

More than 1,300 people attended the grand opening celebration, including students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters. They heard remarks from Chancellor Chris Hodges and President Mark Pettus, commemorating the college’s growth and global impact.

At Highlands College, students pursue a four-pillar program of academic instruction, hands-on ministry training, character formation and spiritual development that is designed to enhance their spirit, soul and body.

The new campus features 14 learning studios instead of traditional classrooms and auditoriums. The design was created to facilitate an innovative model of higher education. It also contains eight ministry training labs, each designed to train students for specific areas of ministry concentration such as worship leadership, student ministry and creative arts.

The educational spaces are joined by multiple collaborative areas, a multi-purpose auditorium, screen-free food hall, coffee shop, media center and campus green.

“The greatest investment we can ever make is pouring into young leaders who in turn will impact thousands of people for the rest of their lives,” Hodges said. “Students learn and grow in world-class facilities where they are educated, equipped and empowered to make an eternal impact in a complex and changing world.”

The college’s first residence hall, made possible by a $20 million gift from Hobby Lobby’s Green family, is currently under construction on the 70-acre campus and is scheduled to open early next year.

Pettus said that leadership is influence underpinned with the character to overcome and is taught through experience and galvanized in challenge.

“That is the environment we’ve built on this campus,” Pettus said. “We believe that this is just the beginning of Highlands College’s transformative impact on biblical education and communities around the world.”