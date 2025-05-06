Spain Park sophomore earns top business honor

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park High School Spain Park High School sophomore Dallas Lewis at the 2025 DECA International Career Development Conference.

Spain Park High School sophomore Dallas Lewis earned top honors at the 2025 DECA International Career Development Conference, placing first overall in his event. The conference featured more than 17,000 competitors across 51 different categories.

Lewis competed against at least 300 students in his division, earning one of the top ten scores on the exam and receiving high marks for both his written paper and in-person presentation.

“We are incredibly proud of Dallas and his hard work leading up to this event,” said Jane Bruce, Spain Park High School Business and Entrepreneurship Academy director. “It has been many years since a student from Alabama has earned first place at this level of competition.”

Other Spain Park students also made a strong impression on the international stage:

William Russell received the Sonya Dismuke Memorial Scholarship.

Hannah Hickman served as a campaign manager for a Southern Region Vice President candidate and recently completed her third and final term as an Alabama DECA State Officer. She is the only student in Alabama DECA to have served three terms as a State Officer, and she finished up this year as Alabama DECA President.

“These students have shown remarkable leadership, dedication, and communication skills throughout their DECA journey,” said Bruce. “We could not be prouder of how they represented Hoover City Schools on the international stage.”

The DECA ICDC is one of the largest international student leadership conferences, bringing together high school students from around the world to compete in business, marketing, hospitality, and entrepreneurship events.