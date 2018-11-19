New captain ready to steer the Buccaneer ship

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Hoover High School Assistant Principal John Montgomery has been appointed as the replacement for retiring Principal Don Hulin. He will begin as principal in January 2019.

When John Montgomery came to Hoover High School more than seven years ago as an assistant principal, he thought he might stay a few years and move somewhere else.

He had opportunities to go elsewhere but chose to stay, and now he’s about to take on the head job at Alabama’s largest high school.

Upon Superintendent Kathy Murphy’s recommendation, the Hoover school board approved Montgomery as Hoover High’s new principal on Nov. 5. He’ll take on the job officially in January, when current Principal Don Hulin retires after 11 years at the helm.

Hulin described Montgomery as his “right-hand man.” Montgomery has not only been the assistant principal over the 11th grade, Hulin said, he also has played a critical role in every aspect of administration, from rewriting the code of conduct to developing a new school safety plan after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018. He also served as the point person on construction projects at Hoover High and typically is the person in charge when Hulin is off campus.

“He’s kind of experienced everything from this desk without actually being behind this desk,” Hulin said. Plus, “he’s extremely level-headed and doesn’t panic when something goes wrong.”

Montgomery’s background in athletics also will serve him well at a school where more than 1,000 students (above one-third of the student body) participate in athletics, Hulin said. He understands the community’s expectations.

Murphy said she has grown to respect Montgomery as she observed him over her time as superintendent. He supports teachers and already has established relationships with students and parents, so he should be able to step into the role of principal with much less of a learning curve than someone from the outside, she said.

Montgomery said he is very excited about taking on theprincipal job.

“I came to Hoover 7½ years ago, and I just fell in love with it,” he said. “The students, the parents, the teachers — they’re just special. … I really have a passion for this place.”

His wife, Tonah, is a guidance counselor at the school, and they will be relocating from their home in Northport to Hoover in conjunction with his new role.

Montgomery, 59, grew up on a farm in Tuscaloosa County. After graduating from Northside High School, he obtained a bachelor’s degree in history and physical education from Livingston University, now the University of West Alabama, and went on to get a master’s degree in history and an administration certificate.

He got his start as a teacher and football, basketball and track coach in private schools, spending eight years at Chambers Academy, Sumter Academy and Morgan Academy. Then he spent 11 years as an assistant principal and head football coach at Pickens County High School, four years as an assistant head football coach and teacher at Tuscaloosa County High School and four years as an athletic director and head football coach at Northside High School before coming to Hoover as an assistant principal.

As principal at Hoover, he’ll be the leader for nearly 3,000 students and about 330 faculty and staff.

Montgomery said he is sad to see Hulin leave but ready to keep Hoover on the same path.

“At Hoover, we want to be champions in everything — academics, fine arts and athletics, of course,” he said. “That’s our vision. That’s what I want to be part of is continuing that. … We’re going to work hard to make Hoover the best. It is going to be the best in this state and nation.”

Some of the key challenges facing high schools today include safety and focusing on reading and math skills, Montgomery said. Hoover High School also must prepare for the August opening of the Riverchase Career Connection Center and the process of re-accreditation this school year.

Montgomery said the key to everything is building relationships with faculty, students and parents so everyone can pull together to make Hoover the best it can be. He believes strongly in communication, and communication starts with listening, which he said is the most important skill he can have as a leader.

Hulin said Montgomery is well-prepared. “I don’t think Hoover High will miss a beat.”