Hoover students earn National Merit Semifinalist status

Submitted by Hoover City Schools Hoover High National Merit Semifinalists. Front Row: Anna Muthalaly, Abhinav Venkatesan and Shehzan Maredia. Back Row: Ronald Yuan, Will Couch, Emily Hagood and George Chen. Submitted by Hoover City Schools Spain Park High National Merit Semifinalists (L-R): Zachary Shaw, Rory Luthin, William Schoel, Anastasia Zellner, Lauren Choi, Manish Nagaraj, Benjamin Hartwiger and Bryce Thornton.

These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in competition for about 7,500 National Merit Scholarships, worth more than $32 million, that will be offered next spring.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 90 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and about half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship.

Hoover City Schools had 15 students earn this honor. From Hoover High School, these students are George Chen, Will Couch, Emily Hagood, Shehzan Maredia, Anna Muthalaly, Abhinav Venkatesan and Ronald Yuan. The Spain Park High School semifinalists are Zachary Shaw, Rory Luthin, William Schoel, Anastasia Zellner, Lauren Choi, Manish Nagaraj, Benjamin Hartwiger and Bryce Thornton.

Two Hoover students at Indian Springs School, Will Davis and Sarah Niles Simmons, also received this honor.

Submitted by Hoover City Schools