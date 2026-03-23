Hoover students earn multiple awards at Montevallo Invitational

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Hoover High School students earned 10 awards at the recent Montevallo Invitational, with top finishes across several artistic categories.

Jamie Lusco earned first place in ceramics, while Penny Lambert received an honorable mention in the same category.

In sculpture, Eden Marsh took first place, and Claire Wensel earned an honorable mention.

Angel Mupinga placed first in new media, and Tyler Hayes earned first place in mixed media, with Lamon Fredrick receiving an honorable mention in that category.

In printmaking, Norah Greer earned first place, while Caleigh Parks received an honorable mention. Grayson Thompson also earned an honorable mention in painting.

School officials noted the students’ success across multiple disciplines at the competition.