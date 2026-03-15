Hoover students advance to octofinals at national moot court competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover High School

Two Hoover High School Law Academy students recently competed at the National Association of Moot Court Competition held at Duke University.

Parker Jones and Luke Hertz represented Hoover High while competing against students from across the country. The team advanced to the octofinals during the competition.

Hertz also received individual recognition, earning the second-place Orator award.

School officials said they were proud to see the students represent Hoover High with professionalism and preparation while competing on a national stage.