Hoover student among top scorers in national quiz tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of National Academic Quiz Tournament. Kapil Nathan, an incoming junior at Hoover High School, was a top scorer among high schoolers in Week 7 of the first season of an online national academic quiz competition.

Kapil Nathan, an incoming junior at Hoover High School, was a top scorer among high schoolers in Week 7 of the first season of an online national academic quiz competition.

The National Academic Quiz Tournament created the online Buzzword competition because the organization had to cancel most of its in-person 2020 quiz bowl national championship events for middle school, high school and college students due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Nathan was one of 153 high school students who competed from home in the first season of the Buzzword tournament and was the top scorer in Level C of the high school division during Week 7.

Players listened to recordings of questions and “buzzed in” as soon as they thought they knew the answer. Correct answers were scored, with extra points given for earlier buzzes. There also were divisions for middle school and college students.

Submitted by National Academic Quiz Tournament.