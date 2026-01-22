Hoover, Spain Park students nominated for 2025-2026 Bryant-Jordan Award

× Expand Photos courtesy of Iron City Studios Nominees for the Bryant-Jordan Award for outstanding student-athletes from the Hoover school system include, from left, Hoover High's Lincoln Anderson and Julie Cooke and Spain Park High's Bradley Williams and Bea Wiggins.

Hoover High School’s Lincoln Anderson and Julie Cooke and Spain Park High School’s Bradley Williams and Bea Wiggins have been selected as their schools’ 2025-2026 Bryant-Jordan Award nominees, a recognition of their achievements in academics, athletics and character.

The Bryant-Jordan Award honors Alabama high school student-athletes who demonstrate academic success, leadership, perseverance and athletic participation, especially those who have overcome adversity. The award is named for legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan and is part of the Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program.

Anderson, Cooke, Williams and Wiggins all now advance to be considered for a regional award, where they may become eligible for scholarship awards through the Bryant-Jordan program.