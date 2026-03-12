Hoover, Spain Park students named National Merit finalists

× Expand Image courtesy of Hoover City Schools

All 17 National Merit Semifinalists from Hoover High School and Spain Park High School have advanced to Finalist status in the 2026 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Students qualify for the recognition by earning top scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

The Hoover High School finalists are Madelyn Bauman, Elijah Burns, Jacob Clary, Jay Glaves, Hasini Grandhi, Philip Mason, Aidan Naftel, Sara Roy and Allan Yuan.

The Spain Park High School finalists are Zaiden Ajani, Lane Allen, Alia Bush, Lorelai Kindle, Emma Nikolic, Allen Padgham, Sarah Phillips and Alexander Ritchey.

School officials congratulated the students on reaching the finalist stage of the national academic competition.