Hoover High to host 6th annual homecoming parade

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Hoover High School will host its 6th annual homecoming parade on Wednesday, September 9, at 6 p.m., and the community is invited to take part.

This year's theme is "Miami Nights," and more than 50 groups are set to participate, including Hoover City Schools organizations, athletic teams, community-sponsored floats, youth teams and more.

Food trucks will be on campus starting at 5 p.m., parked near the on-campus high school stadium, known as "The Ship." Cahaba Nutrition, Kona Ice and Eugene's Hot Chicken have confirmed their participation, with one or two more vendors expected to be announced.

Floats will be tossing candy and treats to spectators along the route, so young parade-goers are encouraged to bring a bag.