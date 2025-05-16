Hoover City Schools recognized for music education

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Hoover High School First Edition Jazz Band practices music for the Jazz at Lincoln Center's 30th annual Essentially Ellington High School Jazz Band Competition and Festival on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Hoover City Schools has been recognized as a Best Community for Music Education by The NAMM Foundation, an honor awarded to just seven school districts in Alabama and 935 nationwide.

The Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

“We are proud of the meaningful learning opportunities our music programs provide,” said Dr. Kevin Maddox, Superintendent of Hoover City Schools. “This recognition reflects the passion and dedication our educators bring to classrooms, rehearsal spaces, and performances across our schools and the incredible talent and hard work our students pour into their craft every day.”

District officials said the recognition reflects the combined efforts of teachers, administrators, students, families, and community partners who have helped make music a vital part of the educational experience. They also credited the district’s dedicated faculty and staff for inspiring students through the power of music.