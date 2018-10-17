Hoover band prepares for 2018 Invitational Marching Festival

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester The Hoover High School competition marching band, which this year has about 190 members including the danceline and color guard, will perform an exhibition show Oct. 20 at its marching festival.

Fifteen high school marching bands are expected to participate in Hoover High School’s 2018 Invitational Marching Festival on Oct. 20 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Here is the performance schedule:

Class A

Sulligent High School — 1:50 p.m.

Fayetteville High School — 2:10 p.m.

Corner High School — 2:30 p.m.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Class AA

Sylacauga High School — 2:50 p.m.

Oak Grove High School — 3:10 p.m.

Haleyville High School — 3:30 p.m.

Jacksonville High School — 3:50 p.m.

Cullman High School — 4:10 p.m.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dinner Break with Hoover High School First Edition Jazz Band — 4:30 p.m.

National Anthem by Simmons Middle School Band — 5:30 p.m.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Class AAA

Pelham High School — 5:50 p.m.

Shades Valley High School — 6:10 p.m.

Russellville High School — 6:30 p.m.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Class AAAA

Madison High School — 6:50 p.m.

Spain Park High School — 7:10 p.m.

Baker High School — 7:30 p.m.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Exhibition by Hoover High School —7:50 p.m.

Awards — 8:15 p.m.

Last year’s festival drew about 3,000 spectators and raised about $10,000 for Hoover’s band, which is about half as much as was raised in 2016, said Leigh Smith, the Hoover band boosters' first vice president and festival coordinator. There were not as many big bands from the Birmingham area in 2017, and those tend to draw a larger crowd, she said.

Money raised from the event will help the Hoover band pay for some of the furnishings for its new band room that is under construction, Smith said. Some of the money also may help buy new instruments as the band continues to grow, she said.

Hoover’s marching band that plays at football games has 360 members, including the auxiliary groups, Director Ryan Fitchpatrick said.

Judges for this year’s festival will include: Pat Stegall, the music education coordinator at the University of North Alabama; Gregory Snyder, a band coach for Metro Nashville Public Schools; Chris Lindley, the band director at Albertville High School; Harry McAfee, a retired band director from Hoover High; Keith Anderson, band director at James Clemens High School in Madison; Andrew Lynge, an assistant professor of percussion at Jacksonville State University; Travis Bender, band director at Oak Mountain High School; Brian Giddens, president of the Southern Association for Performance Arts; and Charity Jones, dance instructor at Vestavia Hills High School.

For more information, go to hooverband.com.

This post was updated at 9:56 a.m. with the performance schedule.