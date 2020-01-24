Hamlet, wizards and zombies - oh my: High school theater departments offer variety in spring semester

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. 200114_Spain_Park_theater_JA4 Spain Park High School students practice songs for April 16-19 performances of “The Wizard of Oz” onJan. 14. From left are Jazzmin Pride, Hannah Beth Gosnell, Yemaria Walker, Eden Wolfe and Isa Ellis. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Hoover High Theatre Hamlet, portrayed by Benjamin Phillips, reads from the script as Ophelia, portrayed by Annabelle Morrison, looks over during a rehearsal for Hoover High’s spring play, “Hamlet and Zombies! Or Something’s Rotting in the State of Denmark,” on Jan. 15. × 3 of 3 Expand High School Theater Shows. Prev Next

You never know what you’re going to find in a theater at Hoover schools these days.

This spring semester, it could be Hamlet. It could be the Wizard of Oz, or it could be a zombie. And they might even be in the same show.

The Hoover High School theater department is putting on a show Feb. 20-21 called “Hamlet and Zombies! Or Something’s Rotting in the State of Denmark.”

“Hamlet is not just trying to get revenge for the death of his father. He’s also fighting off zombies,” Hoover High theater teacher Nancy Malone said.

The students get to experience some of the iambic pentameter language of Shakespeare and at the same time add some modern elements and comedy to the performance, Malone said. It will involve a cast of about 38 actors and a 43-person technical crew, she said.

“It’s a fun piece,” she said. “The kids are excited. It’s kind of fun to have the characters of Hamlet and ‘The Walking Dead.’”

Then on April 30 and May 1-2, the Hoover High theater department will join with the choir, band and dance departments to put on a production of “Bye Bye Birdie,” a Broadway musical that won four Tony Awards in 1961.

It tells the story of Conrad Birdie, a rock star drafted into the military who is performing in a farewell show in a small Ohio town before departing for service. Concert promoters find an all-American 15-year-old girl to give him a very public farewell kiss, but the public display of affection is complicated by the fact she has a boyfriend.

Malone said she chose “Bye Bye Birdie” because it also provides an opportunity for a lot of students to be involved. There are a lot of very interesting characters beyond the lead roles and a lot of chorus involvement, she said. That show probably will have 45 to 55 students in it, she said.

“I want to give kids as much opportunity as they can get. The more they do theater, the more they realize they love it,” she said.

Across town at Spain Park High School, the theater department there also has two big shows planned for the spring semester.

The first is “Peer Gynt,” a play first published in 1867 by the Norwegian dramatist Henrik Ibsen. It’s the story about the life of a person who is trying to find himself and the lessons he learns from the choices he makes, Spain Park theater teacher Dustin Helmer said.

While it’s an old play, “I think it has a lot to say to us, especially to teenage students,” Helmer said. “They are very much in the process of figuring out who they are and what they want to be. It’s about self-discovery and self-actualization. That’s a big issue they all face.”

The play, to be performed in the Spain Park theater Feb. 27-29 and March 1, also has a lot of Norwegian folk stories and mythology and traditional Norwegian dancing and music, Helmer said. It was once turned into an opera, and this version includes music from the opera, he said. While the original “Peer Gynt” was a five-act play, this one will be performed as a two-act play with about 30 actors, Helmer said.

Then on April 16-19, the Spain Park theater department is partnering with the school’s band, choir and dance departments to produce “The Wizard of Oz” musical. This particular version is more like the book than the movie, but it will have all the same songs as the movie, plus a few extras, Helmer said.

He plans to draft Hoover elementary school children to serve as munchkins in the play.

“I think it’s a show everyone will love,” Helmer said. “It’s a great story about home, about being courageous, about having brains and knowing how to use them and having heart and how to use it — good lessons for life.”

ONE-ACT PLAYS

Both Hoover and Spain Park theater students put on one-act plays during the fall semester of 2019.

Hoover’s one-act play, called “Free,” was about a town that came across piles of free food and how residents decided who would get the food. “It looks at human nature,” Malone said.

Hoover received one of the best of show awards at the district level of the Walter Trumbauer Secondary Theatre Festival in November and was one of 15 schools to perform one-act shows at the state competition in December.

Hoover students Ashley Davidson, Carson Perry and Briana Fewell were named to the one-act all-star cast at the state competition, and Hoover students Emily Bloom and Macy Lynn Money won second place in the novice division of the individual competition for duet dramatic performances.

Spain Park performed a one-act play called “The Nose,” an adaptation of a short story by Nikolai Gogol. It is a fantasy piece about an Instagram model who woke up one day to find her nose missing and also to find out that her nose had also become an Instagram model and was now more popular than her.

Spain Park won best set for that show at its district competition and also was invited to perform at the state level. Spain Park students Delsin Johnson-Ortiz, Isa Ellis and Stanton Spencer were named to the state all-star cast.

Helmer said he has applied for Spain Park to perform “The Nose” at the Atlanta Fringe Festival in June and should find out in February if they were accepted.

Hoover High theater students also were scheduled to perform six student-directed one-act plays at the school’s annual Premiere festival Jan. 28-30. “The kids really love this event because they have so much ownership in it,” Malone said.