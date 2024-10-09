Get to know: Hoover High secretary Stephanie Turner

Stephanie Turner is a secretary at Hoover High School. In this interview, she shares what she loves about the school and discusses her love of staying busy.

Q: What inspired you to work in education?

A: Ok, so the reason I got interested in education was the Hoover High School marching band. My older boys were in First Edition, competition band and the football band that you see on Friday nights.

What you don't know is that every single step and every single note is memorized and these kids work so hard. They're so smart. They're so dedicated. They have a lot of fun. And, I started helping out in volunteering, and I was just so intrigued with the level of dedication and determination that I thought this is really neat. I like it.

Q: What is something great about your school?

A: What's great about our school are the people in the building. Otherwise, it's just a building. The students are absolutely fantastic.They're so intelligent. They're so kind. They're so smart and just sweet, sweet, sweet. But, we also have a fantastic team from our administrators to our teachers. I can honestly say that we have a fantastic combination.

Q: Tell us something about you that people might not know.

A: Something about me that people don't know: I love to be busy and do something different every day. That's why this job is perfect. It's so fun. You never know what the day will bring. From a pep rally to maybe we had a fire alarm go off by accident. So, it just always varies. Yo uget to help a lot of different people, students, parents. Work with a lot of fun people. And, I just love to stay busy. I love it.

Q: Tell us about an educator who was important to you while in school.

A: Ok, the question is about an educator who is important to me while I was in school, but I want to answer this, not just about myself, but about my own students and their experience as well as mine. And, that is, the most important educators are the educators who you think to yourself, "Can Ieven do this? Can I pass this class? What am I doing here?" Those are the people that challenge you, thatr eally kind of make your brain grow, and you figure it out and you learn that you can do it, you can problem solve.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of your job?

A: So, the fact that I actually get to do a job where I get benefits and get paid for doing something I enjoy so much is super fun. Every day, again, is different. Every day is fun. I work with an amazing team of people, friends. We have a good time. We respect each other. I just enjoy it and I can't think of anything else I'd rather be doing. If I didn't want to do it, I wouldn't be here. So, it's all around good. I love it.