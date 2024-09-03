Get to know: Dr. Amanda Esslinger, Spain Park principal

Amanda Esslinger has been the principal at Spain Park High School since the summer of 2022.

Q: What inspired you to work in education?

A: When I think about what inspired me to become an educator, I honestly don’t have an answer. And that sounds probably crazy, but I have never wanted to be anything other than a teacher. And once I became a teacher, I was so fortunate to work under an administrative team that believed in me and gave me responsibilities that were more on a school-level that really led me to see that I would like to go into administration. And, really, the rest is history.

Q: What is something great about your school?

A: Gosh, to name something that is great about Spain Park is probably one of the hardest things because there are so many things that are great. But I would have to say the greatest thing is the people. And by the people I mean our amazing students, our teachers, our custodians, our CNP staff and our support staff and, of course, the administrative team that helps me every single day. Really the best part about Spain Park is the people because they are what makes Spain Park special.

Q: Tell us something about you that people might not know.

A: Growing up, my parents owned a bowling alley, and I bowled every Saturday until I was in high school because the league was on Saturday mornings. But when I was in high school, I joined the track team, and the meets were on Saturday mornings, so I couldn’t bowl anymore. But it actually was probably the decision that changed my life the most because through track I met my husband.

Q: Tell us about an educator who was important to you while in school.

A: While I was in school, the educator that was the most important to me was my track coach, who happens to be my father-in-law. He was my teacher for ninth grade science and was my track coach from the time I was in seventh grade until I graduated. And he built a sense of confidence in every one of his athletes, including me, and he also made us really tough and really competitive. And I lean on the things that he said to us, and that he still says to me, all the time.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of your job?

A: The most rewarding part of my job is seeing students find their success, and I say “their success” because each student’s success is different. And, you know, I say all the time, if you ever hear me speak, I say that we want to have our students feel safe, comfortable and ready to learn so that they can grow, learn and succeed at and after Spain Park. And, really, the “at” and all of the things that happen here, they’re so important, and they create lifelong memories, and they give our kids the skills that they need to be successful. But, really, the most rewarding part is seeing those kids find out what their after is and going and doing it and being successful.