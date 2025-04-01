Get to know: Creator Collective member Willow Smith

Expand Photo courtesy of Willow Smith Willow Smith is a senior at Hoover High School. Smith will be working with the Hoover Sun this spring as a member of the Starnes Media Creator Collective.

Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: Hi, my name is Willow Smith. I go to Hoover High School, and I'm a senior in high school.

Q: Why did you apply to be part of the Creator Collective?

A: I wanted to be a part of the Creator Collective because I have a dream to be a journalist someday, and most specifically a political journalist.

Q: What activities are you involved with?

A: I'm a part of the Hoover Speech and Debate team. I am the captain of the speech team. I'm also an ambassador at Hoover High School and I was involved in the Hoover Voice last year, and I'm also part of several volunteer organizations, including the Hoover Juniorettes.

Q: What do you hope to do after high school?

A: After high school, I hope to attend the University of Alabama, pursuing two degrees in journalism and political science. And, I hope to be able to be a political correspondent or, most specifically, a White House correspondent in the future.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is to be a political correspondent, hopefully for CNN or just a national news service, and hopefully be a White House correspondent.

Q: What is a fun fact about you?

A: A fun fact about me is that I'm an only child, and I've also written three novels for fun.