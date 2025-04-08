Get to know: Creator Collective member Cameron Johnson

Expand Photo courtesy of Cameron Johnson Cameron Johnson is a member of the Starnes Media Creator Collective who will be working with the Hoover Sun this spring.

Cameron Johnson is a member of the Creator Collective who will be working with the Hoover Sun this spring. In this interview, the Hoover High School senior discusses his dream of becoming a professional sports journalist and his plans for the future.

Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: What's going on everybody? My name is Cameron Johnson. I'm a senior at Hoover High School.

Q: Why did you apply to be part of the Creator Collective?

A: I applied to this program because, about two years ago, I decided that I wanted to be a sports journalist when I'm older, and, ever since then, I've been teaching myself and I figured it'd be great to be in a space where I can learn from other people instead of teaching myself.

Q: What activities are you involved with?

A: At Hoover, I'm a student manager/coach's assistant for the track and field team and I'm part of the yearbook staff.

Q: What do you hope to do after high school?

A: As I'm a senior this year, I'll be going to the University of Southern Mississippi next year to study communication studies, and, after that, I'm gonna be a professional sports journalist.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job would be working for ESPN.

Q: What is a fun fact about you?

A: A fun fact about me is that I can solve a Rubik's cube.