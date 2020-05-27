Chamber names 2020 scholarship winners

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Iron City Studios. Hoover High School Class of 2020 students Chloe Arnold, pictured, William “Zach” Baker, Camylle Lollar and Chandler Smedley were awarded scholarships by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. × 2 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Iron City Studios. Hoover High School Class of 2020 students Chloe Arnold, William “Zach” Baker, pictured, Camylle Lollar and Chandler Smedley were awarded scholarships by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. × 3 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Iron City Studios. Hoover High School Class of 2020 students Chloe Arnold, William “Zach” Baker, Camylle Lollar, pictured, and Chandler Smedley were awarded scholarships by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. × 4 of 4 Expand Photos courtesy of Iron City Studios. Hoover High School Class of 2020 students Chloe Arnold, William “Zach” Baker, Camylle Lollar and Chandler Smedley, pictured, were awarded scholarships by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce. Prev Next

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce recently awarded four scholarships totaling $11,000 to four members of the Hoover High School Class of 2020.

The scholarships were open to employees of chamber members or employees of the city of Hoover, or their children. A committee examined the applications and selected the scholarship recipients after interviews, said April Stone, the chamber’s executive director. The winners were chosen based on academic achievement, financial need and contributions to the community.

This year’s scholarship winners were: