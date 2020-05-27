Chamber names 2020 scholarship winners

1 of 4
Photos courtesy of Iron City Studios.
Hoover High School Class of 2020 students Chloe Arnold, William "Zach" Baker, Camylle Lollar and Chandler Smedley were awarded scholarships by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce recently awarded four scholarships totaling $11,000 to four members of the Hoover High School Class of 2020.
The scholarships were open to employees of chamber members or employees of the city of Hoover, or their children. A committee examined the applications and selected the scholarship recipients after interviews, said April Stone, the chamber’s executive director. The winners were chosen based on academic achievement, financial need and contributions to the community.
This year’s scholarship winners were:
- Chloe Arnold — Arnold won a scholarship named in honor of former Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Powell and his wife, Dr. Gail Powell. Arnold plans to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham as a Dean’s Nursing Scholar, a program designed for academically talented high school students who plan to become a nurse. She hopes to one day work at Children’s Hospital and then attend law school after years of nursing to become a nurse attorney. Her ultimate goal is to be an advocate for children’s rights. Arnold was a senior class officer at Hoover High, a member of the Student Diversity Council, a peer helper and member of the yearbook staff.
- William “Zach” Baker — Baker won a scholarship named in honor of Jefferson County Commissioner Jimmie Stephens. He plans to attend the University of South Alabama, pursue a degree in exercise science and become a physical therapist for intensive care unit patients. He credits one of his English teachers, Lesa Gibson, with helping him find his passion for his future career because of an assignment she gave to job shadow with people in a profession that interested him. Baker has achieved honors in writing and digital photography and works at Bluff Park Diner.
- Camylle Lollar — Lollar plans to attend Auburn University, major in chemical engineering and then pursue a master’s degree in business administration. Her goal is to become an engineering project manager. Lollar was inspired by working alongside chemical engineering students and professors during an internship at UAB. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Business Honor Society and DECA, a group that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management. She was vice president of the state DECA group. Lollar was also a member of the Hoover High lacrosse team, swim team and Student Diversity Council.
- Chandler Smedley — Smedley plans to attend the University of Alabama and pursue a chemical engineering degree. She was a member of the Hoover High School marching band and achieved a silver award with the Girl Scouts of America. She was also a member of the Teens Need Teens peer helper group, Student Diversity Council, Hoover Soccer Club and Engineering Academy.