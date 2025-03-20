Gwin Elementary School honored by state attorney general for school safety

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover City Schools Students and staff at Gwin Elementary School celebrate receving a 2024 Silver Model of Enhanced School Safety award from Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

Gwin Elementary School was honored by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall as a 2024 Silver Model of Enhanced School Safety.

The recognition highlights the school’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its students and staff.

Gwin Elementary was among six schools across Alabama to receive this accolade. The Silver Model designation acknowledges schools that not only meet, but exceed, state standards for safety, mental health and student learning.

“We are proud to receive this recognition for our efforts to create a safe and supportive learning environment,” Principal Kimberly White said in a news release. “This award reflects the dedication of our staff, the collaboration with our families and the ongoing support from Hoover City Schools to prioritize the well-being of every student.”