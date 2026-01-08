Get to Know: Gwin Elementary Assistant Principal Hunter Nichols

× Expand Jon Anderson Hunter Nichols Hunter Nichols, assistant principal at Gwin Elementary School in Hoover.

Q: Tell me about your career in education. Where did you come from?

A: I started my career in Jasper City Schools as a third grade teacher. I always felt like I needed to extend my career, and I looked into leadership. I went back to school, got my degree and got married. I moved to the Birmingham area and then started applying for jobs within Hoover. I actually accepted a position at Trace Crossings as a classroom teacher, and then this position came open. I interviewed, got the job and then moved straight into the assistant principal role three years ago.

Q: How are things going for you here at Gwin?

A: It’s wonderful. It’s a special place to work — very sweet students, very sweet staff. The district as a whole has been very supportive. In Hoover, we like to say there are tons of resources. Coming from the classroom setting and being able to see what all Hoover has to offer is outstanding. It’s amazing not only for our teachers, but our students, and I feel like we do a good job here at Gwin of making sure our students get what they need. The district does a great job of supporting us and doing that.

Q: Tell me a little about you personally. Where are you from originally?

A: I’m from Jasper. I just finished my third [Abbott] World Major Marathon. I’m a marathon runner.

Q: What marathons have you run?

A: New York was my first one. Then Berlin, Germany, and then I just finished Chicago.

Q: How much time would you say you spend running? How many miles do you run a week?

A: When I was training for a marathon, I ran anywhere from 40 to 60 miles a week in my peak season. But daily, if I’m not training for anything specific, I try to get at least three or four miles a day. It’s a good way to relieve some stress. Some of my best aha moments are on my run, thinking about school — what needs to take place next. It’s a way to kind of decompress.

Q: What else do you like to do besides run?

A: I’m a big family guy. I love hanging out with family and friends. My wife’s pregnant, so we’re in the process of doing all the home improvements and things like that to get ready for the big day.

Q: What’s something people may not know about you? Is there any food you sometimes like to splurge on or a TV show you binge?

A: I’m not a big TV guy. My go-to splurge food is a good Reese’s Take 5. I’m always on the go. If I miss lunch or something, that’s what I’m grabbing. I also try to make it a point every day to make my bed before I come to work.

Q: If you could go anywhere in the world and money or time was not an option, where would you go?

A: Somewhere tropical. My wife loves to go and do all the tours. I’m the exact opposite. I’m content sitting on a beach somewhere with no plan in the world. Just somewhere tropical away from others and with no agenda.

Q: What’s the best part about your job?

A: Just being here to be able to support the students. A lot of times, we come across difficult times as teachers in leadership roles, but often when we have those difficult conversations or difficult decisions to make, I always ask our teachers and our staff — are we doing what’s right for kids? I think that’s what’s most important in general in education.

Q: If you could change one thing about education in general, what would it be?

A: The demands. It’s an ever-changing world. There are always new things. Nothing seems to be coming off teachers’ — especially classroom teachers’ — plates. It just seems like we’re adding more things. If it comes from legislators or anything like that, obviously we have to take it and run with it. I just wish sometimes we could get back to the root of teaching students without all the demands, which is tough.