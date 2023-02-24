Green Valley kindergarten teacher named 2023 Finley Award winner for outstanding character

× 1 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Green Valley Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jenny Smith celebrates with two of her former foster children, Janice and Shuantay Taylor, after receiving the 2023 Finley Award for outstanding character on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. × 2 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Green Valley Elementary School Principal Amy Burbank speaks to the student body about 2023 Finley Award winners on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. × 3 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Green Valley Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jenny Smith says a few words after receiving the 2023 Finley Award for outstanding character on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. She is joined by two of her former foster children, Janice and Shuantay Taylor. × 4 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover schools Superintendent Dee Fowler speaks to stduents at Green Valley Elementary School during an assembly to honor winners of the 2023 Finley Awards on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. × 5 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Green Valley Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jenny Smith is the 2023 Finley Award for outstanding character from among all Hoover school system employees. × 6 of 6 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Green Valley Elementary School kindergarten teacher Jenny Smith, third from right, is the 2023 Finley Award for outstanding character from among all Hoover school system employees. Here, she is joined by, from left, Finley Committee members Jennifer Hogan, Mark Edwards, Ray Hardman and Aimee George, and Hoover schools Superintendent Dee Fowler and Chief Academic Officer Chris Robbins. Prev Next

Green Valley Elementary kindergarten teacher Jenny Smith on Friday was named the winner of the Finley Award for outstanding character from among all employees in Hoover City Schools.

Smith has spent all 16 years of her teaching career at Green Valley Elementary and even taught at Green Valley as a student teacher for a semester while she was at Samford University.

The Finley Award is given in honor of the late Bob Finley, who coached at Berry High School until he died while working on the football field in the fall of 1994. Finley was known for his outstanding character.

The Finley Committee, a group of community members and school system employees, each year since 1996 has given out a Finley Award to one employee of the school system and one senior from each of Hoover’s high schools.

The committee looks for people who set high standards for themselves, assume responsibilities over those normally expected, exemplify quiet leadership, encourage the best in others, possess an outstanding work ethic, have genuine concern for others, are respected by others and respect others, have a humble manner, are honest in all their dealings and committed to their organizations, are considerate of others and set a positive example for both young people and adults.

Katelyn Schillaci, one of Smith’s fellow kindergarten teachers who nominated her for the Finley Award, said Smith shows strength and passion in everything she does and truly has a caring heart.

“She cares about every single child that walks through her door, but also the adults that walk in her door,” Schillaci said. “I’ve known her for eight years, and in that time, our relationship has just grown stronger. She cares about me as a person, but also my family, and she brings us all little goodie bags every month. She truly is very caring about everybody, not just people that are in her circle.”

Erika Hardy, another kindergarten teacher, said Smith is a leader who leads by example, but she also doesn’t mind following.

“Life has thrown her some really tough curve balls, and she’s been able to handle them and come out on top with a smile and a great attitude,” Hardy said. “She’s always willing to give a helping hand, an encouraging word.”

Smith said it’s a huge honor to receive the Finley Award.

“I have loved being here. There are a lot of deserving people in this system that I have been able to work with, and to be chosen out of all of them is such an honor,” she said.

Smith, who lives in the Brook Highland community off U.S. 280, started out as a second grade teacher at Green Valley, then moved to first grade and last year switched to kindergarten.

Many members of the first class she ever taught graduated college last year, she said. She has stayed in touch with many of them over the years, attending birthday parties, graduation parties and other events, she said.

“That’s been the biggest blessing is getting to know their families and watch the kids grow up,” Smith said. “I got to know them when they were little bitty and just watched them grow and mature and learn.”

She has been a foster parent for 10 years, and two of her former foster children who lived with her for four years and attended Green Valley were able to come from Tuscaloosa to see her get the Finley Award Friday. Seeing them again was a treat, she said.

The Finley Committee on Wednesday announced Spain Park High School senior Rayshod Burts as that school’s Finley Award winner this year and last week named K.J. Law as the winner from Hoover High.

All three of the overall winners and grade-level Finley character award winners from each school are set to be honored at a banquet at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex on March 23.