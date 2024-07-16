Green Valley Elementary marks opening of new outdoor classroom

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Je'Don Holloway-Talley State Rep.. MIke Shaw, left, speaks during a ribbon cutting for a new outdoor classroom at Green Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Je'Don Holloway-Talley Officials cut a ribbon to officially open a new outdoor classrom at Green Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. From left are state Rep. Mike Shaw, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Principal Amy Burbank, Green Valley PTO President Ashley Boyle, the Gator mascot and Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Je'Don Holloway-Talley Officials cut a ribbon to officially open a new outdoor classrom at Green Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. From left are state Rep. Mike Shaw, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Principal Amy Burbank, Green Valley PTO President Ashley Boyle, the Gator mascot and Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Je'Don Holloway-Talley State Rep.. MIke Shaw speaks during a ribbon cutting for a new outdoor classroom at Green Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Je'Don Holloway-Talley Green Valley Elementary School's Gator mascot poses for a photo with 2-year-old “future gator” Jesse Hickman at a ribbon cutting for a new outdoor classroom on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Je'Don Holloway-Talley Green Valley Elementary School Principal Amy Burbank speaks a ribbon cutting for a new outdoor classroom at the school on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Je'Don Holloway-Talley Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox attends the ribbon cutting for a new outdoor classroom at Green Valley Elementary School in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Prev Next

Green Valley Elementary School on Tuesday celebrated the completion of its new outdoor classroom with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 40-by-24-foot shaded space includes bleacher seating for 80 students and enough table and bench seating for individual classes.

Principal Amy Burbank said the outdoor classroom will provide a unique and engaging learning space for events such as rock day, field day, landform projects and science experiments. It also will be a place to host guest speakers such as ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann and Katie Jane Morris from the Hoover Public Library, Burbank said.

Tuesday’s ribbon cutting marked the culmination of a two-year effort by the Green Valley Parent Teacher Organization. The project began in the summer of 2022 when discussions arose about the need for a new common space. The PTO envisioned an outdoor classroom for presentations, programs and activities.

But once plans were drawn up, the $60,000 cost proved to be challenging. The PTO over time raised $30,000 and realized it was going to take a long time to come up with $60,000, PTO President Ashley Boyle said.

So the PTO decided to seek out grant money and to reach out to state Rep. Mike Shaw, R-Hoover, for assistance.

Shaw helped secure $25,000 in state funding, and the PTO was able to obtain a $5,000 grant from the Cawaco Resource Conservation & Development Council. “With their help, we made this happen," Boyle said.

Shaw and his wife, Shelley Shaw, a Hoover school board member and former executive director for the Hoover City Schools Foundation, know firsthand the challenges of fundraising.

"The PTO worked really hard, and it's hard to raise money, especially in an elementary school,” Shaw said. “I was happy to help in that effort. I can't wait to come back in the fall and see the kids using the space.”

Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox said the outdoor classroom is an improvement to the school’s grounds that will positively impact the students.

"We always love to see our schools be visionary and look for ways to improve opportunities for our students, whether academically or in facilities,” Maddox said. “This is continued evidence that we're moving in a positive direction.”

He also commended Rep. Shaw for his support. "I've only been here a year, but he has been there at every turn to assist us, collaborate with us and talk about important legislation,” Maddox said. “We appreciate his efforts to support this school district and this community.”

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato highlighted the benefits of the new outdoor classroom.

"We are always looking for opportunities to share different experiences with our kids,” the mayor said. “This outdoor classroom will take them out of the traditional setting and allow them to enjoy nature while learning about various subjects.”

Erin Hackenmueller, a communications specialist for Cawaco RC&D, emphasized that organization’s support for central Alabama’s natural and human resources.

"With human resources, kids are the next generation, and we want to support and grow the future generations of central Alabama,” Hackenmueller said. “Outdoor classrooms have several benefits for students, including improved test scores, self-esteem and reduced behavioral problems.”

The first day of school for students in Hoover City Schools is Aug. 8.