Spain Park Class of 2023 advised to celebrate relationships, 'little things'

Spain Park High School sent 377 graduates from its Class of 2023 into the world Wednesday night at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center.

This year’s graduating class was offered admission into 143 colleges and universities in 32 states and three countries, including elite schools such as the U.S. Naval Academy, Yale University, Dartmouth University, Vanderbilt University, Emory University and the Georgia Institute of Technology, said Tracy Prater, the college and career specialist at Spain Park.

They were offered scholarships totaling $19 million and accepted $7.1 million of those offers, Prater said. Fifty-three percent of the class accepted scholarships, and three graduates are entering the U.S. military, he said.

Spain Park’s Class of 2023 had five National Merit Finalists, five National Merit Commended students, four National African American Recognition Award winners and two U.S. Presidential Scholar candidates, Prater said.

While academic accomplishments are important, Fiona Selle, one of Spain Park’s 13 valedictorians (who had a GPA of 4.45 or higher), said what she will treasure the most are the memories and relationships she was able to have with her classmates.

She said she approached her senior year differently than the three previous years, deciding that she was finally going to prioritize relationships over academics.

Normally an introvert who likes to stay a hermit in her room, this year she went to every dance and every senior event and talked to people in between classes, she said. She also went on her first date.

She regretted all the times she had isolated herself, including a field trip where she spent the entire four hours of travel writing college essays instead of socializing with her friend sitting beside her the entire time, she said.

Wednesday night, during one of two valedictorian speeches given, she encouraged her fellow graduates not to let ambition blind them from relationships.

“Show the people you love that you love them,” she said. “Go hug your family. Go play with your pets. Go make memories with your friends. Tell stories, make jokes, celebrate.”

She knows her fellow classmates have successful futures ahead of them, but while they’re working toward those goals, she advised them to not forget to experience life.’“Be present with the people around you,” Selle said. “There still are so many incredible experiences you do not want to miss.”

Riley Ashford, another valedictorian who spoke, said her generation is known for its strong sense of independence.

“Our independence empowers us to make choices that are aligned with our values and allows us to trust our instincts,” she said. “It’s the catalyst for innovation, for breaking barriers and making a lasting impact on the world.”

However, Ashford also cautioned that too much of a good thing can be bad.

“Too much independence can lead you to refuse to take input from others, robbing you of the opportunity to exchange ideas,” she said.

Nevertheless, she encouraged her fellow graduates to embrace the challenges ahead of them because it is in the face of adversity that they can truly shine, Ashford said.

“Trust in your abilities, take risks and follow your passions,” she said. “Remember that the road less traveled often leads to the most remarkable destinations. Never be afraid to forge your own path in life.”

Evan Houser, president of Spain Park’s senior class this year, said people often talk about homecoming and their senior prom as things they’ll remember the most. But for him, it’s the “little things” that stick most in his mind, such as changing his route between classes so he could say hello to his favorite teachers, going to Buffalo Wild Wings with friends after football and basketball games no matter the outcome and rushing down Valleydale Road to get to school to avoid having to go to Saturday school for being late.

He encouraged his classmates not to let any negative experiences in high school define who they are. No matter past mistakes or bad situations, there are still incredible accomplishments they can achieve, he said.

He advised them to give everything they’ve got in whatever they pursue, whether that be academics, athletics or relationships. “Work hard all the time so you can be proud of what you’ve done,” he said. “Give life everything you have in every single aspect and see where it takes you because the sky is the limit.”

Spain Park Principal Amanda Esslinger, who just finished her first year as a principal, said she remembered feeling sad her first years as a teacher when she saw the seniors in their caps and gowns. But a veteran teacher told her to stop being sad because it’s a happy time and the students are doing what they’re supposed to do — growing up and moving on to bigger and better things.

She understands that, but this year, she still is inclined to feel sad again, she said.

“Each of you will forever hold a special place in my heart for the way you welcomed me to Spain Park,” Esslinger said.

She’s thankful for the variety of interactions she had with them, whether it was a discussion about what music is appropriate to be played over a loudspeaker or them convincing her that the games they wanted to play on senior day would be fun and not dangerous.

“We have cheered together for victories and hugged over tears in times of defeat,” she said.

She thanked them for the high-fives and telling her about their scholarship offers and future plans.

“Thank you for listening to me and for meeting my expectations and making my first year better than I ever thought it would be,” she said. “This is indeed a happy time.”